Five in race for vacant North Isles seat

Sonia Robertson is standing in the North Isles by-election. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Five people have put their names forward for the North Isles council by-election on Thursday, 4th August.

Former North Isles councillor Gary Cleaver will stand in the by-election.

Gary Cleaver, a former councillor for the area, has announced he will stand once again.

The former councillor made the announcement yesterday after we went to the press.

R Robertson and Son’s managing director Sonia Robertson has also joined the race for the vacant seat.

Ms Robertson, Stewart Douglas, Marie Williamson and Robert Thomson have already submitted their application paperwork to the returning officer – with the deadline for entries today (Friday) at 4pm.