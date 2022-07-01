In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday’s 1st July) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Demands for improvements to the struggling NorthLink freight and passenger services have intensified

• Excitement is growing ahead of the first official Pride celebration.

• Covid cases are reported to be “rising rapidly” again in the isles – with services affected.

• EXCLUSIVE – A couple have been left exasperated from trying to get SSE to fix their broken meter, and say they are losing sleep over a potentially huge bill.

• A council “oversight” saw it install six flagpoles at Lerwick Town Hall without securing planning permission.

• The bond between Shetland and Norway has been reinforced with the signing of a new friendship agreement.

• The fishing industry is warning that offshore developments and the expansion of marine protected areas could shut them out of more than half of Scottish waters by 2050.

• See our 2022 Motor Show Feature.

• SPORT: A spectacular sunset provided the picturesque backdrop to the annual Simmer Dim ride.