Orkney stonemason brings his charitable live feed to Shetland 

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 49 min ago
John Hamilton with TV presenter Lorraine Kelly and his stone Chevrolet. 

An Orkney stonemason who has raised more than £80,000 for worthy causes has come to Shetland to support local charity Mind Your Head.

John Hamilton, from Kirkwall, rose to fame after spending 1,000 hours building a stone Chevrolet truck.

It was generating so much attention that he formed the charity, Friends of Stoneworks Orkney, last December – and has already raised £82,000 to be dispersed to local causes.

The donations have also come from a tractor run and the regular livefeeds he broadcasts via social media every Friday night.

These see Mr Hamilton and co-host Ann Sutherland, known as “Queen Ann”, chat, host music and run charity auctions.

Having received plenty of support from Shetlanders, Mr Hamilton wanted to repay the favour.

The pair came over on the boat last night.

John Hamilton and Ann Sutherland arrive in Shetland. 

They will be leading two live feeds in Shetland tonight (Friday) from the West Side and tomorrow from Sandwick, both with musical performances.

There will also be a hamper of Orkney goods, including Highland Park and Scapa whisky, for viewers to bid on.

Mr Hamilton said: “The Shetland people have helped us a lot by donating and bidding on things so we decided to come up to say thanks.”

Having supported Orkney charity the Blide Trust, which helps folk with mental health issues, Mr Hamilton felt Mind Your Head would be a great local cause to turn his attention to.

“Another major factor is all the money the raise stays in Shetland,” he added.

Visit Friends of Stoneworks Orkney on Facebook to tune into the live feeds, which are each taking place at 7.30pm.

