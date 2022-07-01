Report any homophobic abuse during Pride, police say

Folk are being encouraged to report any homophobic comments they hear during the Shetland Pride festival this weekend.

Area commander Stuart Clemenson.

Area commander Stuart Clemenson said anyone who hears comments aimed at themselves, or someone else, should report them to police officers.

Mr Clemenson said police “don’t suspect there will be any sort of problems” at the event – which starts with a parade on Saturday at 11am from the Market Cross in Lerwick.

Police officers will be walking in the parade, he said, with LGBTQ+ officers coming up from Glasgow to take part.

And a police car will be “rainbowed up and looking as less police-y as we can” for driving along with the parade.

The event, Shetland’s first official Pride festival, will continue with a Pride village at the Gilbertson Park between 12-5pm tomorrow (Saturday).

It will culminate with live music and drag acts at Islesburgh between 7pm-midnight.