Hundreds line the streets for Pride parade as festival gets under way

Lerwick was a riot of rainbow colours and smiling faces as hundreds of folk lined the street to watch this morning’s (Saturday) Pride parade.

Setting off from the Market Cross to the pounding rhythms of Bigton Samba Band, the vibrant procession made its way towards Gilbertson Park, with crowds cheering them on their way.

Shetland’s first official Pride festival had arrived with a bang.

Organisers said yesterday they had been “blown away” with the community’s response.

Folk from all walks of life, young and old, were out in force, some in fancy dress others waving flags.

Among those taking part were Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ Jarl’s Squad and their galley, scores of dancers and three drag artists on a float, who will also be performing at this evening’s party.

The celebrations continue this afternoon at Gilbertson Park, which has been transformed into the Pride Village, which features stalls, exhibitors, a huge marquee, a DJ, bouncy castles and food.