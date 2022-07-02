Pride organisers ‘blown away’ by community’s ‘incredible’ response

Pride organisers Becky Robertson and Kerrie Meyer(front row l-r) and some of the festival participants appeared on Steph’s Packed Lunch. Photo: Channel 4.

Organisers of Shetland’s first official Pride festival say they have been “blown away” by the community response.

Shetland Pride founder Kerrie Meyer and co-organiser Becky Robertson told of the amazing response on yesterday’s (Friday) Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Kerrie told host Steph McGovern: “We just wanted to make sure that all the LGBTQ+ community got to come out and have a super time at the first Shetland Pride.”

Discussing the reaction from the community in Shetland, Becky said it had been “absolutely incredible”.

“It has blown me away,” she added.

“I had no idea this was going to get as huge as it has.

“It’s turned into something much bigger than we could ever have anticipated.”

The festival kicks off at 11am this morning with a parade from Market Cross to Gilbertson Park, where there will be a “Pride Village” until 5pm.

Celebrations continue late into the evening with a sold out party at the Islesburgh community centre.