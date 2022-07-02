News Videos

Pride organisers ‘blown away’ by community’s ‘incredible’ response

Andrew Hirst 9 hours 52 min ago 0
Pride organisers ‘blown away’ by community’s ‘incredible’ response
Pride organisers Becky Robertson and Kerrie Meyer(front row l-r) and some of the festival participants appeared on Steph’s Packed Lunch. Photo: Channel 4.

Organisers of Shetland’s first official Pride festival say they have been “blown away” by the community response.

Shetland Pride founder Kerrie Meyer and co-organiser Becky Robertson told of the amazing response on yesterday’s (Friday) Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Kerrie told host Steph McGovern: “We just wanted to make sure that all the LGBTQ+ community got to come out and have a super time at the first Shetland Pride.”

Discussing the reaction from the community in Shetland, Becky said it had been “absolutely incredible”.

“It has blown me away,” she added.

“I had no idea this was going to get as huge as it has.

“It’s turned into something much bigger than we could ever have anticipated.”

The festival kicks off at 11am this morning with a parade from Market Cross to Gilbertson Park, where there will be a “Pride Village” until 5pm.

Celebrations continue late into the evening with a sold out party at the Islesburgh community centre.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.