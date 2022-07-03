Five candidates confirmed for North Isles by-election

Candidates for the North Isles by-election have been confirmed following the deadline for nominations.

Just two candidates put themselves forward for the ward’s three available seats in May’s election, leaving the one vacant position still to be decided.

Now five candidates have confirmed they will stand for the remaining seat.

They are: Gary Cleaver; Douglas Stewart; Sonia Robertson; Robert Thomson and Marie Williamson.

All are standing as independents.

Polling will take place between 7am-10pm on Thursday 4th August.

The successful candidate will join current North Isles councillors Ryan Thomson and Duncan Anderson.