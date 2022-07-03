‘Shetland, we are so proud of you’ – more than 2,000 turn out in support of LGBTQ+ community

Joy Duncan getting into the beat with the Bigton Samba Band. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Organisers of Shetland’s first official Pride festival have been “overwhelmed” by the community’s show of support.

More than 2,000 folk are estimated to have turned out for yesterday’s (Saturday) celebrations, with a further 800 taking part in the parade.

Young attendees getting ready to join the parade. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Setting off from the Market Cross, the parade transformed Lerwick into a kaleidoscope of colour as it made its way to Gilbertson Park.

Matthew Lawrence strutting his stuff with some of the many dancers. Photo: Dave Donaldson,

Reflecting on the event’s success, organisers said on Facebook: “We don’t even know what to say.

“And we are still too overwhelmed and emotional to make much sense.”

They added: “Shetland, we are so proud of you.”

Event organiser Kerrie Meyer said she was overwhelmed by the turn out for the event. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

The parade featured a float with drag performers; music from Bigton Samba Band and representatives from many local groups and organisations including NHS Shetland, Unison and the emergency services.

Leading the procession were drag queens Ru Jazzle, Skinny Minnie, Lily Minogue and Roxy Stardust. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Following on from the parade, crowds gathered in the Pride Village at Gilbertson Park where there were dozens of stalls, entertainment and attractions.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael gave a speech praising Shetland Pride founder Kerrie Meyer and her team for their “enormous” effort.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

Fifty years on from the first ever Pride event, Mr Carmichael remarked on why it remained important today.

“The first reason is about visibility,” he said.

“For anyone in our community who is considering what their sexuality or gender is, to know they are part of a community where they will be included and accepted for what they are is enormously important.

“And that’s why it’s important that everybody who is here, ally or not, is part of this great story.”

He added: “Shetland give yourself a cheer.”

Shetland South councillor Alex Armitage, who was performing with the Bigton Samba Band, said on Twitter it was a “fantastic day”.

Other attendees included the SIC’s depute leader and health board chairman Gary Robinson, who was dressed in a bright pink suit; NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson and Highlands and Islands MSP Emma Roddick.

All smiles from NHS Shetland staff and board chairman Gary Robinson. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Shetland police tweeted to say a “big thank you” to all those who took part in making it a safe and community focused event.

Celebrations continued late into the evening with a sold-out party at the Islesburgh community centre.