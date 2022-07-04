News

Eight council houses could be rebuilt to meet standards

Andrew Hirst 4 hours 24 min ago 0
Images of what the new homes could look like. Image: PJP Architects LLP.

Housing chiefs want to rebuild part of an estate which has been the focus of growing complaints. 

The SIC has submitted plans to rebuild 136-143 Sandveien in Lerwick to “bring them into line with current standards”.

The eight houses are all occupied by council tenants.

The council also looked at including 135 Sandveien in the rebuild. However, as the property was completely refurbished five years ago, it was not considered to be value for money.

Planning documents state the rebuilds would offer improved access and increased floor space.

They would also have new entrance porches, ground floor toilets and the flexibility to install showers.

Larger windows would be provided to offer better views across Clickimin loch.

The properties would feature painted timber cladding “to provide a contemporary appearance”.

Two council owned garages at the rear of the site would be demolished to create a more “open feel” to the estate.

The plans have been lodged amid growing frustration from council tenants.

The tenants held a meeting at Sound Hall last month to discuss concerns about the condition of their properties.

They claimed the council had been too slow to carry out repairs and maintenance work, leaving problems to worsen. 

The tenants had invited members of the SIC’s planning team but none had been available to attend.

Housing manager Anita Jamieson sent a letter saying she would be pleased to meet once she returned from leave.

She also provided an update on the “Sandveien programme action plan” which would include replacement kitchens, bathrooms and heating.

She said tenants would be able to find out more about the plans at an upcoming drop-in session.

More to follow. 

