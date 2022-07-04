News Sport

‘Scaled-down’ inter-club regatta to go ahead

One of the races in the 2014 inter-club regatta. Photo: J. A. Ward

The Shetland Inter-Club Yachting Association says it will run a “scaled-down” regatta next month – the first time the event has been held since 2019.

Inter-club commodore Roger Goudie said the pandemic had affected the sport of sailing “very badly”, with little activity over the past two seasons.

The hope is that the return of the regatta will encourage more individual club racing and reverse the decline in the sport.

The regatta will be held from 11th to 14th August, with the closing date for entries 24th July.

Entry forms are available now at https://www.shetland-interclub.co.uk/entry-forms

