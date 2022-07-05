News

Advertising campaign pulled from airports after map omission

July 5, 2022 0
The UK government’s Cabinet Office says an campaign advertising Great Britain to international travellers will be removed from airports – after it was pointed out Shetland and Orkney were missed from the UK map.

MP Alistair Carmichael called the omission “insulting”, and wrote to cabinet minister Steve Barclay asking for the isles to be included.

The GREAT advertising campaign was designed to encourage travellers to visit Britain and Northern Ireland.

But while the Isle of Man, which is not part of the UK, was included, both Shetland and Orkney were not.

The Cabinet Office told The Shetland Times the campaign had been “discontinued” and the image “should have been removed some time ago”.

“We have spoken to our colleagues at airports across the country to make sure it is no longer in use.

“The GREAT campaign is committed to showcasing all four nations, including the Northern Isles, and our current campaigns make sure that is the case.”

The Cabinet Office added that all media space across airports was provided “at no cost to the taxpayer”.

 

