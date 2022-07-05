Anti-social behaviour complaints include people defecating outside homes

Board chairman Allison Duncan.

People are being forced from their homes due to late night antisocial behaviour including people urinating, defecating and vomiting on the streets, a meeting heard.

Concerns about anti-social behaviour in Harrison Square and Lerwick lanes were raised at today’s (Tuesday) community safety and resilience board.

Chairman Allison Duncan said he did not want to criticise young people or officials.

While Mr Duncan said the majority of young people were well behaved, he said a “small minority “ were spoiling it for the rest.

He noted concerns including people urinating, defecating and vomiting in the street, as well as damaging property, climbing on roofs and making lots of noise.

Mr Duncan said it was forcing nearby residents to leave their homes as they could not get any sleep.

He said council workers were having to come out to wash the mess away.

The meeting heard that up to 120 people regularly gathered in Harrison Square in the early hours of the morning on weekends.

Anti-social behaviour officer Billy Mycock said most of those gathering were well behaved but the sheer numbers involved were a potential concern. He said their ages ranged from 16-40.

Representatives from police, youth services and the council agreed a multi-agency response was needed to tackle the situation.

Suggestions included opening public toilets later, providing more activities for young people and having a more visible police presence.