Black Gaet junction slip road to be removed amid ‘hazard’ concerns

Andrew Hirst July 5, 2022
An aerial view of the Black Gaet junction. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

The slip road at the Black Gaet junction is to be removed amid concerns it could pose potential hazards.

Roads team leader Neil Hutcheson told today’s (Tuesday) community safety and resilience board that monitoring of the A970 junction had indicated the slip road was too short.

Mr Hutcheson said that if an HGV and two cars were queueing in the slip road, the rear vehicle would be protruding into the northbound lane of the A970.

He said this was “clearly a hazard”.

“We are planning to remove the slip lane and second island so the junction reverts to a simple T-junction,” he said.

Mr Hutcheson said the change should “make things a bit clearer” for drivers.

His comments followed questions from board chairman Allison Duncan, who said the Black Gaet had become a “blackspot” for accidents.

Mr Duncan said the slip road “seems to be causing confusion”.

He suggested a roundabout might be one solution.

Mr Hutcheson said that there were currently no plans for a roundabout.

However, his team has been collecting data about traffic volumes and speeds as well as a survey of turning manoeuvres at the junction.

He said his team would consider the data and report its findings and recommendations to the SIC’s environment and transport committee in September.

