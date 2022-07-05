News

‘Busiest year yet’ for Come to Brae Days

July 5, 2022 0
‘Busiest year yet’ for Come to Brae Days

Crowds descended on Brae over the weekend for the annual Come to Brae Days weekend of activities.

Its committee said they had their “busiest year yet” as the summer holidays started with a bang in the North Mainland.

The Brae hall was busy on Sunday for the stalls.

Football tournaments, zorbing, an outdoor scavenger hunt, Himalayan sound therapy and a parade were just some of the events held across the weekend.

An eela competition kicked the activities off on Friday, with 10 boats taking part, before bairns were invited to join the Gruffalo for a story and walk through the Brae woodland on Saturday morning.

The weather made some of Sunday’s events questionable, but that did not discourage a large crowd from having a browse at over 20 stalls in the Brae hall.

The weekend culminated in the annual parade with floats, emergency services, tractors and a very lively primary school Jarl Squad leading the procession.

The committee thanked everyone who volunteered to bring the weekend together, those who provided raffle prizes, folk in the kitchens, all businesses/individuals who ran workshops and everyone who came along.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.