‘Busiest year yet’ for Come to Brae Days

Crowds descended on Brae over the weekend for the annual Come to Brae Days weekend of activities.

Its committee said they had their “busiest year yet” as the summer holidays started with a bang in the North Mainland.

The Brae hall was busy on Sunday for the stalls.

Football tournaments, zorbing, an outdoor scavenger hunt, Himalayan sound therapy and a parade were just some of the events held across the weekend.

An eela competition kicked the activities off on Friday, with 10 boats taking part, before bairns were invited to join the Gruffalo for a story and walk through the Brae woodland on Saturday morning.

The weather made some of Sunday’s events questionable, but that did not discourage a large crowd from having a browse at over 20 stalls in the Brae hall.

The weekend culminated in the annual parade with floats, emergency services, tractors and a very lively primary school Jarl Squad leading the procession.

The committee thanked everyone who volunteered to bring the weekend together, those who provided raffle prizes, folk in the kitchens, all businesses/individuals who ran workshops and everyone who came along.