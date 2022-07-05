Section of A970 to close for resurfacing works

The Brig o’ Fitch junction. Photo: Google.

Part of the A970 will be closed to traffic during essential resurfacing work.

The closure will affect the stretch of road between the Brig o’ Fitch junction, near to Shetland Golf Club, and the west Black Gaet junction with the B9073, approaching Scalloway.

It will last from 10am-6pm on Thursday.

During the closure, the service four bus, which serves Lerwick and Scalloway, will be diverted through the Black Gaet, which will affect stops at JRJ’s and the Shetland Hotel.

More details on the bus service alterations are available at ZetTrans website.