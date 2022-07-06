Progress at last on Levenwick road improvements

Highways bosses have reported progress on the much-delayed improvements to a “death trap” stretch of the A970.

Roads team leader Neil Hutcheson confirmed a meeting with landowners would be taking place this weekend to firm up plans for the Levenwick Road project.

The SIC put forward proposals to widen the road and install safety barriers more than a year ago, with the most popular option expected to cost £7.4m.

The lack of progress since then has become a source of frustration for councillors.

Back in February Shetland South member Allison Duncan had said the failure to bring a full business case for consideration was “not good enough. He has previously described the road as a “death trap” saying improvements were “long overdue”.

Mr Duncan was again calling for updates as chairman of Tuesday’s community safety and resilience board meeting.

In response, Mr Hutcheson said this weekend’s meeting would provide the council with more detail on land boundaries for the project.

“Once that has concluded we will be able to draw up the land interest plans and progress from there,” he said.

According to previous estimates the project is due for completion by 2026.