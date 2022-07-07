News Sport

Team Shetland reps head to Guernsey ahead of 2023 island games

Guernsey will host the 2023 island games.

Two Shetland representatives are in Guernsey to preview plans for next summer’s NatWest International Island Games.

Guernsey will host the 2023 games, two years later than they were initially scheduled to.

Shetland Island Games Association vice chairwoman Lesley Hutchison and secretary Bob Kerr have travelled to the island, along with representatives from the other 21 competing islands, to prepare for next year’s event.

Football and golf will return to the fold for the 2023 games, along with indoor bowls – the first time that sport has been included since 2005 in Shetland.

Mrs Hutchison said: “After the postponement of the 2021 games, we’re looking forward to 2023 and to hear from the Guernsey organising committee on their plans.

“We expect to find out details of the sports programmes and their games plans, including accommodation and on-island transport for games participants.

“On our return, it will be less than 12 months until the games and our own planning for Shetland island games team will gather pace in the coming months.”

The Guernsey island games will take place between Saturday 8th and Friday, 14th July, 2023.

