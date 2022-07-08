In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday 8th July) edition of The Shetland Times:

• EXCLUSIVE: A staggering 594 fines have been issued to Shetland motorists for driving through Aberdeen “bus gates”.

• Shetland’s first official Pride festival has been hailed as a huge success after thousands turned out in support of the LGBT+ community.

• BP has been accused of dumping industrial waste in a marine protected area west of Shetland.

• Charity fundraisers Tracey Hannam and Orkney stonemason John Hamilton have been in the isles raising cash in two separate visits.

• Eight council houses could be rebuilt as part of improvements to the Sandveien estate in Lerwick.

• Da Flea hits out at revellers amid reports of anti-social behaviour in Harrison Square and Lerwick Lanes.

• Twenty young trainees have been selected for the “one in a lifetime” experience of taking part in the Tall Ships Races 2022.

• NorthLink has defended itself after photos showed an overcrowded crossing with passengers sleeping on the floor.

• SPORT: Fraser Cup holders Whitedale knocked out after first hurdle as Spurs falter too.