Sensory rooms to open next week

The new sensory rooms at the Clickimin leisure complex. Photo: SRT.

Sensory rooms designed to “relax” or “energise” visitors through stimulating lights, sounds, and interactive equipment open on Monday.

Shetland Recreational Trust said it was “excited” to launch the new facilities at the Clickimin leisure complex.

Funded using a £70,000 Inspired Scotland grant, the sensory rooms will be the first of their kind in Shetland.

The idea was raised by members of the public in a recent consultation.

The rooms, which aim to provide more options for people with additional support needs, can be booked by individuals, schools, charities and groups.

The Relaxation Room offers a calm, safe space whereas the Energise Room is intended to “stimulate the senses through interactive fun”.

Both feature sensory lighting, Bluetooth speakers for music and equipment such as bubble tubes, projectors, fibre-optics, interactive panels and walls, soft seating and chairs which swing or vibrate to the music.

The rooms are aimed to relax or energise visitors. Photo: SRT.

SRT chief executive Steven Laidlaw said: “We are delighted to be able to offer such brilliant new facilities for our customers.

“These new rooms provide a service which is not publicly available anywhere else in Shetland and the project idea came directly out of public consultations and surveys undertaken by SRT.

“We’re listening to the people of Shetland and have already improved our membership offer to include family and concession offers as well as reducing the price and extending the range of activities included in our memberships.

“The Healthy Islands Fund has allowed us to go even further, developing publicly available spaces that can be accessed by all, reducing inequalities and providing more options for people with a range of additional support needs.”

Features include colourful light and fibre-optics. Photo: SRT.

The funding has also gone towards sensory equipment which can be transported to the SRT’s rural centres and will also be available to hire in the future.

Special “cocoon-like” acoustic seating chairs have also been bought for West Mainland to provide safe spaces where customers can access a quieter space.