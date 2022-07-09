Headlines News

Motor show revs up under open skies in Cunningsburgh

Ryan Taylor July 9, 2022 0
Motor show revs up under open skies in Cunningsburgh
An open-air show - treasurer of the Shetland Rotary Club David Anderson with Mark Gair, of MR Gair in Lerwick. Photo: Sylvia Taylor

Crowds have gathered to the Cunningsburgh Show field to see for themselves the latest models of cars, with the Shetland Motor Show making a welcome return.

The show, which was previously held indoors at the Clickimin Centre in Lerwick, comes in the midst of a challenging period for the motor industry globally with supply problems impacting on delivery times.

But organisers at the Shetland Rotary Club say local dealerships have risen to the challenge, and brought forward an impressive display of vehicles.

Among the exhibits were a number of electric cars, all-terrain vehicles and even motorbikes.

Charitable causes were represented, and one four-legged friend was on hand, too – Bravo, one of the recent new canine recruits at Dogs Against Drugs.

The show is the first to be staged since before the pandemic started.

Treasurer David Anderson said he was delighted to see the event go ahead in dry, if somewhat overcast, conditions.

“Despite the weather we are quite pleased that people are starting to come,” he said.

“We’re extremely grateful to the exhibitors who have pulled out all the stops.

“Cars are actually quite difficult to import at the moment, but what we’ve got is a nice variety of hybrid, electric, petrol and diesel cars or – if you want – motorbikes.”

He added: “We’re grateful also to the Cunningsburgh Show committee for hiring us the field and the shed, because it has proved a nice thing for a Covid-secure show.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.