Motor show revs up under open skies in Cunningsburgh

An open-air show - treasurer of the Shetland Rotary Club David Anderson with Mark Gair, of MR Gair in Lerwick. Photo: Sylvia Taylor

Crowds have gathered to the Cunningsburgh Show field to see for themselves the latest models of cars, with the Shetland Motor Show making a welcome return.

The show, which was previously held indoors at the Clickimin Centre in Lerwick, comes in the midst of a challenging period for the motor industry globally with supply problems impacting on delivery times.

But organisers at the Shetland Rotary Club say local dealerships have risen to the challenge, and brought forward an impressive display of vehicles.

Among the exhibits were a number of electric cars, all-terrain vehicles and even motorbikes.

Charitable causes were represented, and one four-legged friend was on hand, too – Bravo, one of the recent new canine recruits at Dogs Against Drugs.

The show is the first to be staged since before the pandemic started .

Treasurer David Anderson said he was delighted to see the event go ahead in dry, if somewhat overcast, conditions.

“Despite the weather we are quite pleased that people are starting to come,” he said.

“We’re extremely grateful to the exhibitors who have pulled out all the stops.

“Cars are actually quite difficult to import at the moment, but what we’ve got is a nice variety of hybrid, electric, petrol and diesel cars or – if you want – motorbikes.”

He added: “We’re grateful also to the Cunningsburgh Show committee for hiring us the field and the shed, because it has proved a nice thing for a Covid-secure show.”