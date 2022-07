The Shetland Select team, which won 5-1 against Spurs at Gilbertson Park. Photo: Brian Gray

The Shetland select team has achieved a convincing 5-1 win against Spurs.

The select team were able to walk away with the Laurenson Cup after 90 minutes at Gilbertson Park.

Scoring for Shetland were Lorne McNiven, Harry Thomson and Calvin Leask, while Keiran Jamieson found the back of the net on two occasions, while Josie Kay scored from the penalty spot for Spurs.

Players were facing each other ahead of this month’s inter-county, which is due to be held in Orkney.

The County side head to Kirkwall on 30th July to try to reclaim the Milne Cup following Orkney’s extra-time win last year.