St Magnus Bay Hotel goes on the market

Ryan Taylor July 10, 2022 0
The St Magnus Bay Hotel in Hillswick is on the market.

Owners of the successful North Mainland attraction have posted on social media of their plans.

It comes just weeks after Andrea Manson and Paul Bird warned the hotel was facing closure because it was unable to recruit new members of staff.

The two have run the hotel, which houses 27 guest rooms, for the last 15 years.

In June they warned the hotel was facing closure despite being regularly fully booked.

A post on the hotel’s Facebook page read: “Well, after 15 year of ownership and an extraordinary amount of work, we are sadly, and with a little trepidation, putting the hotel up for sale so we can have much need rest.

“We have truly loved the building and all its history and realise that we are just as small part of an ever expanding story which with luck will continue for decades to come, with many new stories and chapters to talk of.

“She has stood many storms, witnessed two world wars, numerous economic calamities, many great prime ministers have come and gone and yet she serenely stands her ground.

“We will, of course, stay with her until a new team takes her on her next journey.

“So with tears in our eyes we leave it at that.”

