Youngsters benefit from top goalie advice

A host of Shetland’s young footballers have received expert help on how to improve their performance in goal.

That is thanks to Shetland’s first ever goalkeeping camp, which took place at the 60:40 in Lerwick.

The event was organised by Dundee training academy BGK Goalkeeping, which covers Scotland’s east coast.

Their trip to the isles was well received, and was quick to reach maximum capacity with 30 goalies aged from eight to 16 attending.

The goalies took part in workshops incorporating some of the latest training techniques such as sports psychology, dealing with mistakes and mental preparation.

On pitch they received specialist training on themes such as handling, diving, crossing and shot-stopping.

A session was also staged for adult goalies in preparation for their upcoming Milne Cup match against Orkney.

Among BGK’s coaches is Khaelem Watt who grew up playing for Lerwick Spurs.