Event to look ahead to Tall Ships Races with one year to go

The parade during the 2011 Tall Ships Races. Photo: John Coutts

A launch event will begin the countdown to Lerwick’s hosting of the Tall Ships Races next year.

With just a year to go until the boats sail into the isles once more, a drop-in event will be held at the Shetland Museum and Archives auditorium on Tuesday, 26th July from 1-8pm.

Project manager Emma Miller said her and her team would be on hand to look ahead to the 2023 races, and back at the 1999 and 2011 events.

“Many islanders have fantastic memories of previous events, and we’d love to hear from as many of them as possible,” she said.

“We’d like to see people’s photos or video footage from 1999 or 2011 or hear their stories of what those occasions meant to them.”

The team will also be on hand to speak to any businesses or organisations interested in sponsoring the event.

“There are still lots of opportunities to support the event and various sponsorship packages are available,” Ms Miller said.

Shetland Islands Council is helping to fund the event, and chief executive Maggie Sandison said it was good to see excitement and enthusiasm building.

“Both the previous events brought great enjoyment to the community, as well as visiting crews, and there’s an exciting opportunity now for individuals – and businesses – to sign up and get involved in what is set to be a fantastic event.”