News Sport

Football squad named for inter-county match

July 11, 2022 0
Football squad named for inter-county match
The Shetland Select team, which won 5-1 against Spurs at Gilbertson Park. Photo: Brian Gray

Shetland manager Neil Fenwick has named the 16-man squad who will travel to Orkney later this month for the inter-county match.

Youngsters Daniel Henry, from Scalloway, and Celtic’s Finn Regan have been called up to the squad.

Ness United have the most players in the squad, with five, while there is just one player from league champions Spurs – Ronan Grant.

A Shetland select side overcame Spurs 5-1 in the Laurenson Cup final on Saturday, with two goals and an assist from Keiran Jamieson – but there is no place for him in the 16.

Shetland will take on Orkney on Saturday, 30th July, in Kirkwall for the Milne Cup.

The full squad is as follows:

Saul Swanson (Thistle)

Erik Peterson (Ness)

Stuart Copland (Ness)

Colin Anderson (Whalsay)

Lorne McNiven (Whitedale)

James Farmer (Ness)

Calvin Leask (Thistle)

Neil Laurenson (Whalsay)

Jack Clubb (Celtic)

Harry Thomson (Ness)

James Aitken (Celtic)

Daniel Henry (Scalloway)

Ronan Grant (Spurs)

Declan Adamson (Ness)

Finn Regan (Celtic)

John Allan (Scalloway)

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.