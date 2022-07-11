Football squad named for inter-county match

The Shetland Select team, which won 5-1 against Spurs at Gilbertson Park. Photo: Brian Gray

Shetland manager Neil Fenwick has named the 16-man squad who will travel to Orkney later this month for the inter-county match.

Youngsters Daniel Henry, from Scalloway, and Celtic’s Finn Regan have been called up to the squad.

Ness United have the most players in the squad, with five, while there is just one player from league champions Spurs – Ronan Grant.

A Shetland select side overcame Spurs 5-1 in the Laurenson Cup final on Saturday, with two goals and an assist from Keiran Jamieson – but there is no place for him in the 16.

Shetland will take on Orkney on Saturday, 30th July, in Kirkwall for the Milne Cup.

The full squad is as follows:

Saul Swanson (Thistle)

Erik Peterson (Ness)

Stuart Copland (Ness)

Colin Anderson (Whalsay)

Lorne McNiven (Whitedale)

James Farmer (Ness)

Calvin Leask (Thistle)

Neil Laurenson (Whalsay)

Jack Clubb (Celtic)

Harry Thomson (Ness)

James Aitken (Celtic)

Daniel Henry (Scalloway)

Ronan Grant (Spurs)

Declan Adamson (Ness)

Finn Regan (Celtic)

John Allan (Scalloway)