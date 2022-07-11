News

McGhee steps down from adoption panel after 27 years

July 11, 2022 0
George McGhee with panel member Anne Bain (left) and vice-chairwoman Faith Tulloch at a recent gathering to mark his stepping down from the panel. Photo: SIC

The chairman of the Shetland Adoption and Fostering Panel has stepped down after 27 years of voluntary service.

George McGhee became a panel member in November 1995, and has been its chairman since August 2007.

Aside from his role on the panel, Mr McGhee is well-known to many Shetlanders as the former manager of the Janet Courtney Halls of Residence at the Anderson High School.

He held that role from 1979 until his retirement in 2016.

Shetland Adoption and Fostering Panel considers and makes recommendations on adoption and fostering matters, with all of its members volunteers with experience in the well-being of children.

Current members and colleagues gathered last week to mark the end of Mr McGhee’s time on the panel.

Councillor Davie Sandison, who is chairman of the education and families committee, said: “George’s voluntary service and commitment to the welfare of Shetland’s young people for so long is remarkable.

“His huge contribution to the work of the panel has undoubtedly shaped many lives. On behalf of the panel and the council, I’d like to offer our sincere thanks.”

