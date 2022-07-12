News

Hial apologises after stickers placed on vehicles outside airport car park

Ryan Nicolson July 12, 2022 0
Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) has apologised after stickers claiming Hial is recording the licence plates of vehicles parked outside the Sumburgh Airport car park were found by drivers.

Many drivers are parking outside the Sumburgh Airport car park to avoid the parking charges. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

People parking outside the airport reported finding yellow stickers on their windscreens, which said they had parked in a no parking area and that their licence plate had been “noted and recorded” by Hial.

But Hial assured drivers registration numbers “have not been recorded”, and that the notices had been removed.

“These notices were put on cars in error and should not have been issued,” Hial said.

“It is not Hial policy to notify drivers in such a manner.

“We have spoken with colleagues to ensure there is no repeat of this action and apologise for any inconvenience or upset this may have caused.”

It comes amid reports of drivers struggling to find a parking space at the airport, and with verges outside the car park and the parking spaces at the Sumburgh Airport memorial filled.

