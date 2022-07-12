WATCH: What is still to be done on the Maggie Helen?

The historic boat Maggie Helen has finally made it back to the water.

Yesterday (Monday), the crew made its final preparations to take the boat out of the workshop and put it in the North Sea.

Work is still to be completed on the boat, formerly known as Loki, but it is hoped she will be ready to get back to work after her short retirement next week.

Built at Hay’s Dock in 1904, the Shetland Amenity Trust has been trying to restore her since 2007.

Formerly a fishing boat and a pleasure boat, the Maggie Helen will be put back to work down the west coast of the UK and France.