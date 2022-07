The crash happened near to the junction for ~Nesting. Photo: Google.

A 76-year-old woman has been reported in connection with a road traffic offence following a crash on the A970.

Police had been carrying out inquiries into the two vehicle crash, which happened near the junction for Nesting at around 12.50pm last Monday.

This week officers confirmed one of the drivers – the 76-year-old woman – had since been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with a road traffic offence.