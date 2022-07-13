News

Kevin Craigens July 13, 2022
Fake money: Police advice for retailers

Police Scotland have given retailers advice on how to check for counterfeit bank notes, as reports of fake Bank of England notes have been found in circulation. 

The advice was also posted on social media with a specific tip for people who are handling cash. 

The tweet, which was shared by multiple local Police Scotland accounts, said: “A metallic thread is embedded in the note and appears as silver dashes on the back. 

“Hold the note to the light it will be a continuous dark line.”

