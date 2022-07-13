Fake money: Police advice for retailers

Police Scotland have given retailers advice on how to check for counterfeit bank notes, as reports of fake Bank of England notes have been found in circulation.

The advice was also posted on social media with a specific tip for people who are handling cash.

Counterfeit notes have been in circulation. Retailers have been given advice on how to check if a note is genuine. Here is a tip- A Metallic thread is embedded in the note and appears as silver dashes on the back. Hold the note to the light it will be a continuous dark line. pic.twitter.com/SIiOxRvAtw — Shetland Police (@ShetlandPolice) July 13, 2022

The tweet, which was shared by multiple local Police Scotland accounts, said: “A metallic thread is embedded in the note and appears as silver dashes on the back.

“Hold the note to the light it will be a continuous dark line.”