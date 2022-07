The Swan.

Lerwick boat, Swan, could finish the Tall Ships race in third place as it could knock off it’s Polish competitor Belfor.

Due to a Time Correction Factor (TCF) the Lerwick vessel could still place higher than it does at the minute, if all goes well.

The team are currently in ninth place arriving in Harlingen, Netherlands this morning at 7.33.

To keep up to date with the race you can follow it by clicking here.