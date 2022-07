The East Isle road in Burra between North House and the Baptist Church is to be temporarily closed from Monday.

Work will commence on essential repairs that will run from the 18th to 29th July.

The road will be closed from 9.30am – 4pm, Monday to Thursday and 9.30am – 1pm on Fridays.

In addition, the road will be open between 1pm and 1.30pm Monday to Thursday.