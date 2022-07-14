Fishing and Marine News

Wishart: Bird Flu strategy must be put in place

Kevin Craigens July 14, 2022
Wishart: Bird Flu strategy must be put in place
Beatrice Wishart MSP in Holyrood Photo: Liberal Democrats

Beatrice Wishart has questioned the government on its strategy to tackle Avian Flu in wild bird and seabird populations. 

She seeks answers to ensure that it is prepared and can give an effective response to this and future outbreaks of Avian Flu.

Ms Wishart’s questions asked about plans to develop a response plan, which included plans for surveillance, testing and carcass collection and lessons learned for responses to any future outbreaks.

The Shetland MSP said: “Our bird populations are at serious risk, and when you consider that 60 per cent of bonxie’s breed in Scotland, this could be devastating.

“The Scottish government needs to have plans in place and prepare for similar future disease control.

“Shetland’s biodiversity and environment is important not only to those of us who live here but also to visitors. It’s just too awful to contemplate our stunning seabird colonies devoid of any birds.

 “I would like to see the Scottish government increase their surveillance and testing. I would also urge landowners to observe the issued guidance.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.