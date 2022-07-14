Wishart: Bird Flu strategy must be put in place

Beatrice Wishart MSP in Holyrood Photo: Liberal Democrats

Beatrice Wishart has questioned the government on its strategy to tackle Avian Flu in wild bird and seabird populations.

She seeks answers to ensure that it is prepared and can give an effective response to this and future outbreaks of Avian Flu.

Ms Wishart’s questions asked about plans to develop a response plan, which included plans for surveillance, testing and carcass collection and lessons learned for responses to any future outbreaks.

The Shetland MSP said: “Our bird populations are at serious risk, and when you consider that 60 per cent of bonxie’s breed in Scotland, this could be devastating.

“The Scottish government needs to have plans in place and prepare for similar future disease control.

“Shetland’s biodiversity and environment is important not only to those of us who live here but also to visitors. It’s just too awful to contemplate our stunning seabird colonies devoid of any birds.

“I would like to see the Scottish government increase their surveillance and testing. I would also urge landowners to observe the issued guidance.”