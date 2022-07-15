Folk Frenzy returns to Mareel

Kevin Henderson Photo: Sophie Bech

Early bird tickets for Folk Frenzy are now on sale before the event starts on Sunday, 6th August next year.

The six-day event is being curated by local musician Kevin Henderson, there will be a host of workshops, concerts, sessions and masterclasses on Lerwick’s waterfront.

Mr Henderson and his team of tutors will lead participants through an intensive and immersive week finishing in a celebratory concert on the Friday evening.

The fiddle player said: “I’m delighted Frenzy is returning after what will be a four-year break because of the pandemic.

“It’s been a strange time for everyone, and you can see that folk are over the moon that concerts, festivals and the like are back again.

“There is definitely excitement about it. 2019 was a big success and I’m looking forward to this edition and to working with a great line-up of tutors again. It’s going to be fun.”

The event is being run by Shetland Arts and they are pleased that the event is making its return.

Early Bird Full Frenzy Cards are on sale now and can be purchased online at Shetland Arts, in person at Mareel or over the phone on 01595 745500 during Mareel opening hours