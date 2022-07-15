In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 15th July) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE – A woman said she has been left shaken after debt collectors from Aberdeen City Council arrived at her home this week demanding she paid a fine of £200 for driving through a bus gate. She had paid the fine in December 2021.
- Scottish Environment and Protection Agency (Sepa) said it sent an officer to the Viking site at the Mid Kames yesterday after a peat slip.
- Shetland Foodbank says it is experiencing increased demand as more people struggle with the cost of living.
- Two councillors have backed self-determination for the isles after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation announcement.
- St Magnus Bay hotel owner Andrea Manson says they are selling the business with “very heavy hearts” but for “the right reasons” as the owners prepare for retired life.
- SPORT – Shetland Women prepare for an inter-county clash with Orkney tomorrow (Saturday), while men’s manager Neil Fenwick names his inter-county squad.
- SPORT – Plus there’s bowls, angling, football, hockey, golf, fencing, triathlon and more.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment