News

In this week’s Shetland Times

July 15, 2022 0
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 15th July) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • EXCLUSIVE – A woman said she has been left shaken after debt collectors from Aberdeen City Council arrived at her home this week demanding she paid a fine of £200 for driving through a bus gate. She had paid the fine in December 2021.
  • Scottish Environment and Protection Agency (Sepa) said it sent an officer to the Viking site at the Mid Kames yesterday after a peat slip.
  • Shetland Foodbank says it is experiencing increased demand as more people struggle with the cost of living.
  • Two councillors have backed self-determination for the isles after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation announcement.
  • St Magnus Bay hotel owner Andrea Manson says they are selling the business with “very heavy hearts” but for “the right reasons” as the owners prepare for retired life.
  • SPORT – Shetland Women prepare for an inter-county clash with Orkney tomorrow (Saturday), while men’s manager Neil Fenwick names his inter-county squad.
  • SPORT – Plus there’s bowls, angling, football, hockey, golf, fencing, triathlon and more.
TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.