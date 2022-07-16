Beacon to be unveiled on Foula

The beacon to be installed on Foula

A new “beacon” has been commissioned for Foula.

The installation, entitled The Pilgrim Stones, takes inspiration from the island’s early settlers and has been designed to be a space for visitors to find solitude and connect with the natural world.

The new architectural installation is designed to inspire visitors to seek solitude and reconnect with the natural world has been commissioned.

The island, located 20 miles off the coast of Shetland and home to just 28 residents, will provide a home for the “beacon”, by architect Kevin Kelly of Kevin Kelly Architects.

The installation, commissioned by outdoor footwear Merrell brand to promote the restorative effects of the great outdoors and the benefits of nature on mental wellbeing, is set to be unveiled in early autumn.