Lifeboat crew rescue dog after 30ft cliff fall at Ness of Sound

Socks' owner, Jay McGill (left) reunited with his dog in Lerwick harbour, with lifeboat crew member Kenneth Couper.

RNLI Lerwick Lifeboat crew has rescued a Border collie named Socks from the foot of the cliffs at the Ness of Sound, Lerwick.

The dog’s owner, Jay McGill, had been searching land at the Ness of Sound for around five hours having lost Socks while out for a walk before noon on Saturday.

Mr McGill contacted the Coastguard for assistance and Coastguard rescue teams and Lerwick Lifeboat were sent to the scene.

The Lifeboat launched around 6.30pm and was by the Ness of Sound within five minutes.

Given Socks’ location near the waterline, a decision was made to deploy the inflatable Y-boat and two lifeboat crew were soon able recover Socks to the lifeboat.

Eleven-year old Socks was a little subdued but appeared without significant injury, despite his cliff fall, thought to have been around 30 feet high.

The lifeboat returned to Lerwick harbour just after 7pm to return Socks to his owner on the pier in the small boat harbour.

Relief Coswain Darren Harcus said: “We’re pleased to have been able to help with Socks’ rescue and to see him handed safely back to his owner.

Lifeboat crew member Kenneth Couper brings Socks ashore after being rescued from the cliffs at the Ness of Sound.

“They did exactly the right thing by contacting the Coastguard when they realised that their dog was in difficulty, without putting themselves in any further danger. We hope Socks recovers from the experience soon.”