Additional ADS discount in place from Sumburgh

Islanders will get a further discount on air travel for selected routes from Sumburgh Airport, Loganair have said.

Fares starting from £60 will be available for those already on the Air Discount Scheme (ADS).

The routes eligible for the discount that are available from Sumburgh are to Aberdeen or Dundee.

Discounts start from today (Monday) and come as the increasing cost of everyday essentials is of concern to everyone.

Luke Lovegrove, Loganair’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We’ve listened to our customers and worked on a plan to deliver lower fares across several routes for the largest island communities we serve.

“The new islander fares will be available up to the day of departure, unless sold out, so we’re encouraging our customers to book as early as possible to avoid any disappointment.”

Only ADS eligible customers will be able to access the new fares, and customers will need to log-in to the ADS portal via Loganair’s website to view availability of these fares before then selecting specific flights.