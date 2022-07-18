Hundreds sign petition against NorthLink pods

The NorthLink boat Hrossey in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Hundreds of people have signed a petition to remove the pods on NorthLink Ferries services.

A petition was started with the aim of taking it to managing director of the ferry operators, Stuart Garrett, and then the Scottish transport minister.

The petition was lodged by Sarah Stove, who wants to have more suitable accommodation onboard as the pods are “not fit for purpose”.

The petition says: “Stuart Garrett doesn’t seem keen to listen to folk on their complaints about Northlink ferries and he certainly doesn’t seem willing to come up with solutions.

“I would suggest maybe installing couchettes. With enough signatures I intend to take this petition to Stuart Garrett to show that he is wrong about the popularity of pods and he should do something about it, otherwise I’ll take the matter to Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport.”

There are more than 400 signatures on the petition, with a target of 500, and more than 200 people signing overnight.

NorthLink have been contacted for comment.

The petition can be viewed HERE.