RAF Sullom Voe hero returns for visit 78 years later

The last surviving second world war recipient of the Victoria Cross has visited Shetland 78 years after receiving the award.

Former Flying Officer, John Cruickshank, 102, received the award for gallantry for his services with the RAF, and sinking a German U-boat on 17th July 1944, while based at RAF Sullom Voe.

He laid a wreath at a memorial in honour of his former navigator on Sunday, Flying Officer J.C. Dickson, who died during the fight with the German submarine.

Before his visit The Shetland Times asked him what his feelings were about coming back.

Mr Cruickshank said: “My last visit to Shetland was in 2016 but this time it will be the 78th anniversary of the death of my navigator. I just want to come to remember him and all those who flew from Sullom during the war.

“It will be good to see those places again. I spent several weeks at the military hospital in Lerwick after the bombing raid and was treated very well there.”