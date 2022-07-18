Two awards for trainees on the Swan

Trainees on the Swan.

Trainees on the Swan have won two awards in the Tall Ships Races 2022.

The young sailors were commended for having the “most welcoming ship” in Esbjerg, Denmark, and taking third in the race for the B-class ships in Harlingen, Holland.

“We are all super proud of how well the Swan is doing,” the Lerwick Tall Ships team said on Facebook.

A total of 20 trainees have been given the “once in a lifetime” experience of taking part in this year’s Tall Ships Races.

With the first group having picked up accolades along the way, it will soon be time for the second group to take over with sailing the Swan.

They will take her on a “cruise in company” leg between Harlingen and Antwerp, Belgium, before heading back to the UK in a feeder race to Lowestoft, for the Excelsior Trust’s Centenary Smack Race celebrations.

This year’s races are the first to be held since 2018.

Next year’s will see Lerwick as one of the host ports.