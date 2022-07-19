News

Appeal for information about man who took ferry to Shetland

July 19, 2022 0
Police are appealing for information to trace a 31-year-old man who was travelling to Shetland last week.

Martin Kos.

Martin Kos, from Edinburgh, was last seen at around 3.30am aboard the NorthLink ferry travelling to Lerwick on Thursday, 14th July.

He is described as being six foot eight inches tall, and when last seen was wearing a brown leather jacket and tan shoes.

Inspector Lynne Kortland said: “We are extremely concerned for the welfare of Martin who has not been seen since the early hours of Thursday morning onboard the NorthLink ferry which was destined for Lerwick.

“I would urge anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Martin to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0980 of 15 July, 2022.”

 

