Could Shetland have the best Scottish get-away?

Does Shetland have the greatest holiday destination in Scotland?

BBC Scotland are looking for the greatest places in Scotland to escape to for a new television show to be broadcast in 2023.

Scotland’s Greatest Escape will be an eight-part series which will explore the best holiday destinations to visit in a number of different categories.

The series will be produced by Red Sky Productions, the team behind BBC show Island Medics.

Jane Rogerson from Red Sky Productions said: “We are so excited to be making this series and can’t wait to welcome in nominations.

“We want to celebrate what Scotland has to offer across the board in terms of holidays from customer service to budget, facilities to accessibility and we can’t wait to get out there and get started.”

From wellness retreats to adrenaline fuelled activity breaks, romantic getaways to family fun, each episode will showcase the top three destinations in their category and be road-tested by a family or group of friends with a passion for that particular holiday style.

The holiday from each category will go ahead to the grand final.

If you would like to nominate a holiday business or if you are a business and would like to apply go to https://bbc.in/ScotlandsGreatestEscape

Closing date for nominations is Wednesday, 10th August and closing date for applications is Monday, 15th August.