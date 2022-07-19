Fair Isle records its hottest temperature ever

Fair Isle.

The heatwave which has been smashing records on the mainland has led to a more modest top temperature in Fair Isle.

Weatherman Dave Wheeler said the 22.6°C recorded at 10.17am today (Tuesday) was the highest since Fair Isle weather observations began in 1974.

Since then, the temperature has topped 20°C only twice – August 1975 (20.2°) and July 1991 (20.1° ).

Meanwhile, large parts of England are forecast to exceed 40°C leading to red weather warnings about “extreme heat” and its potential impact on health and infrastructure.

Already, London Heathrow has reported a temperature of 40.2°C, which, if confirmed would be a record for the UK.

Met Office climate scientist Nikos Christidis said climate change meant the likelihood of extremely hot days in the UK was increasing.