Fair Isle records its hottest temperature ever
The heatwave which has been smashing records on the mainland has led to a more modest top temperature in Fair Isle.
Weatherman Dave Wheeler said the 22.6°C recorded at 10.17am today (Tuesday) was the highest since Fair Isle weather observations began in 1974.
Since then, the temperature has topped 20°C only twice – August 1975 (20.2°) and July 1991 (20.1° ).
Meanwhile, large parts of England are forecast to exceed 40°C leading to red weather warnings about “extreme heat” and its potential impact on health and infrastructure.
Already, London Heathrow has reported a temperature of 40.2°C, which, if confirmed would be a record for the UK.
Met Office climate scientist Nikos Christidis said climate change meant the likelihood of extremely hot days in the UK was increasing.