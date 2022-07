The Yell Sound ferry route will stop running tonight (Tuesday) due to crew sickness and lack of cover.

The last ferry from Ulsta to Toft will run at 6.30pm, with the 6.55pm Toft to Ulsta service the last of the day.

Shetland Islands Council apologised for any inconvenience caused.

The route has been blighted with similar issues in recent weeks, mainly due to crew sickness.