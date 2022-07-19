Pod petition reaches 1,000 signatures

The NorthLink boat Hrossey in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition to replace the pods on NorthLink Ferries in the three days since it began.

The number of people has doubled in the last 24 hours to 1,009.

Started by Sarah Stove, of Lerwick, the petition suggested removing the pods “that are not fit for purpose”.

Alan Tulloch, of Orkney, commented: “They are absolutely rubbish. I often sleep on the ground in front of the pod.”

Mary Watt, from Lerwick also said: “I’m not a good sailor so have to be in a horizontal position to cope, which isn’t possible with the existing pods.”

When enough signatures have been received it is intended that the petition is taken to NorthLink’s managing director Stuart Garrett, and then to transport minister Jenny Gilruth, if no resolution is made.

NorthLink has been approached for comment.