Port workers end strike as union strikes deal for pay rise

July 19, 2022 0
Port workers at the Lerwick Harbour have returned to work today (Tuesday) after calling an end to strike action.

Union Unite said it had struck a deal with the Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) which will see wages boosted by up to 38 per cent.

The 12 shore workers walked out on Monday, 20th June, in a row over pay, terms and conditions.

Unite said the new deal would see the hourly wage for both semi-skilled and skilled workers increased to £14 and £16 per hour respectively, and would increase pension contributions.

A new 12-month working rota, which aims to cut working hours, has also been agreed.

LPA chief executive Calum Grains welcomed the news, saying workers had resumed work this morning.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham called the agreement a “fantastic deal” for their members.

“This success has only come through the brave stance our members have taken, and their efforts have been rewarded with a deal which delivers better jobs, pay and conditions across the board.”

