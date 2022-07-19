News

Roadworks cause traffic queues in Lerwick

Andrew Hirst July 19, 2022
Roadworks in Holmsgarth Road.

Roadworks have caused traffic to build up along Holmsgarth Road in Lerwick.

The southbound lane has been temporarily closed to traffic at the junction for goods vehicles entering the Holmsgarth ferry terminal.

Traffic lights have been set up in both directions.

Vehicles were seen queueing in both directions this afternoon (Tuesday).

Shetland Islands Council said: “Our Roads staff are currently carrying out an urgent repair of a sewer manhole on Holmsgarth Road.

“This work is expected to take up to two days and two-way traffic lights are in place.

“The adjacent road into the harbour is closed although alternative access is available.”

