Carmichael tackles Faroese over Russian Trawlers

MP Alistair Carmichael today (Wednesday) met virtually with the Faroese fisheries minister Árni Skaale to discuss ongoing concerns about the open access of Russian trawlers to shared UK-Faroese fishing grounds.

Mr Carmichael requested the meeting to express frustrations among fishermen and others in the Northern Isles about the presence of Russian fishing vessels in shared waters, following Vladimir Putin’s escalated assault on Ukraine this year.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Carmichael said: “I was glad to meet with Minister Skaale and discuss islanders’ concerns about the ongoing access for Russian vessels to vital shared fishing grounds.

“This has been a point of great consternation for fishermen and others in recent months and so it was helpful to be able to put these issues directly to the minister and his team.

“I have said before that challenging Putin’s aggression is not a cost-free exercise – particularly for economic sectors which have relied on Russian trade.

“Even so I welcome the partial steps the Faroes have taken towards sanctioning Russia and hope that more will come in the future.

“Putin’s war in Ukraine is not ending any time soon – and in a contest between authoritarian aggression and liberal democracy, we all have to take a side sooner or later.”