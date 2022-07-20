News

Over 2,000 meals donated by Tesco shoppers in Lerwick

Oliver Lindsay July 20, 2022 0
Shoppers in Lerwick have been given a big thank you after providing the equivalent of 2,004 meals to support foodbanks and local frontline charities.

The achievement came as part of a nationwide push from Tesco where a total of 1.3 millions meals were donated by generous shoppers – in a short period at the end of June and start of July.

The long-life food donated during the Tesco Food Collection has been shared with the foodbanks in the Trussel Trust’s network and charities supplied with food by FareShare, to help support local people facing hunger.

The generous food donations were not the only act of kindness, with shoppers donating cash to the charities by rounding up at the checkouts – giving more than £328,000 nationally during the collection week.

FareShare chief executive Lindsay Boswell thanked shoppers in Lerwick for their support, saying: “The UK is currently facing a cost of living increase which is affecting more and more people.

“We are immensely grateful to Tesco customers for their generous food and financial donations during the summer food collection.

“The support we receive from Tesco and its customers will enable FareShare to continue our support of children and families in Lerwick during the summer and beyond.”

